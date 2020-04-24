Nakuul Mehta hilariously enquires about the girlfriends & wives giving haircuts amidst quarantine; See POST

Nakuul Mehta has recently shared a hilarious Instagram post through which he enquires about the girlfriends and wives giving haircuts in real life amidst the quarantine period. Check out his post.

The long lockdown period amidst the Coronavirus outbreak has brought a lot of changes into everyone’s lives. Well, on the positive front, it has definitely brought us closer to our loved ones, a fact that no one can deny as of now. Nakuul Mehta is also enjoying his quarantine break just like others. However, the Ishqbaaaz actor has not forgotten to keep in touch with his fans and well-wishers on social media. Needless to say, the handsome hunk enjoys a huge fan following.

The much-loved TV star has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle which everyone can relate with in current times. Nakuul hilariously enquires about the girlfriends and wives who have been giving haircuts to their respective ones amidst the quarantine period. The funnier part here is the picture shared by the actor along with the post in which he strikes a quirky pose while looking directly at the camera. Clad in a grey sweatshirt, he looks dapper in the picture even with the beard and messy hair!

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s latest post below:

(ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta takes help from Ishqbaaz's Shivaay to explain the importance of sanitisation amid COVID 19)

On the work front, although Nakuul has worked in many TV shows, he earned critical acclaim with the popular daily soap Ishqbaaaz in which he portrayed the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi. Moreover, his on-screen chemistry with co-star Surbhi Chandna was also loved by the audience. Ishqbaaaz not only fared well at the TRP charts but also went on to become one of the most popular TV programs. Many fans were left disappointed when it suddenly went off-air.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×