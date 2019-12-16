Nakuul Mehta of Ishqbaaaz fame looks charming as he treats his fans with a selfie; View PIC

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta looks suave as he treats his fans with yet another selfie on his Instagram handle. Check out the picture shared by the handsome actor.

Nakuul Mehta is undoubtedly one of the best looking and sought after actors of the Indian television industry. The handsome actor initially rose to fame when he portrayed the role of Aditya Kumar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. His popularity rose to greater heights when he played the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in the popular show Ishqbaaaz. Many of his fans were disheartened when the show suddenly went off air a few months back.

Nakuul Mehta is frequently active on social media and also enjoys a massive fan following on the same. Most often, the Ishqbaaaz actor updates his fans about whatever is happening in her life. Recently, Nakuul Mehta has shared a selfie on his Instagram handle in which he looks absolutely suave as he poses for the camera. Wearing a black jacket and displaying his headphones, Nakuul seems to be quite relaxed and carefree in this picture.

Check out the latest picture shared by Nakuul Mehta below:

On the work front, as it has been already mentioned above, Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the show Ishqbaaaz which aired on Star Plus. His wonderful on – screen chemistry with co – actress Surbhi Chandna was another major reason for the show’s popularity among the audiences. Later on, Ishqbaaz went on to become one of the most popular shows to be aired on Indian television. On the personal front, Nakuul is married to singer Jankee Parekh and the two of them are one of the most adorable couples of Indian Telly town.

