Nakuul Mehta, Jankee announce pregnancy: Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti & others congratulate them

Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti, Mohsin Khan, Niti Taylor, and many other celebrities showered Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh with 'love and blessings' as the revealed they're soon going to be parents to a little one.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh left everyone 'shocked, surprised and ecstatic' with some 'massive news yesterday. Touted to be Telly Town's cutest couple, Nakuul and Jankee announced their pregnancy. Yes, the duo is expecting their first baby and it has sent happy waves everywhere. Nakuul made broke this 'happy news' in the cutest and sweetest way possible, leaving everyone in 'awe.'

The actor shared a heartwarming video of their milestones, as he relived their love story and journey so far. From his proposal to Jankee at Marine Drive to their marriage and years together, Nakuul presented their love-filled journey in the most adorable way. He wrote, 'We are expanding.' Nakuul and Jankee's 'sudden pregnancy' announcement came as the sweetest surprise for their fans. Ever since they tied the knot in 2012, the two were barraged with questions about the arrival of their little one and looks like finally, the time has one.

Within moments of Nakuul and Jankee sharing the news on social media, they caught everyone's attention, and it went viral in seconds. They got bombarded with tons of comments and messages. The cute couples' friends from the entertainment world were also couldn't stop gushing over them. From to to Surbhi Jyoti, the soon-to-be parents got showered with love and blessings from all over.

Nakuul's BFF Drashti Dhami went 'awww,' while commented, 'Woooaaaaahhhhh Congratulations.' Mansi Srivastava of Ishqbaaaz fame wrote, 'Oh my gosh. Beautiful you two. Stay blessed and best wishes for the journey. Je baat. Congrats, papa Nakuul and mata Jankee. Nakuul's first Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara co-star Disha Parma also went 'Wooohooo'. Kumkum Bhagy's Sirti Jha congratulated the couple, while Aneri Vajani wrote, 'Wohhoooo! Congratulations guys! So so so happy!! Yayayay!'

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai star Mohsin Khan wrote, 'Many many congratulations to the beautiful couple.' Nakuul's Ishqbaaaz co-star Niti Taylor commented, 'Oh my god this is adorable. Congratulations, wishing you both loads of happiness and good health.' Surbhi Jyoti wrote, 'Holy moly, Many many congratulations,' while Nakuul's good friend Sanaya wrote, 'Awwww you guys are.'

Here's a glimpse of Nakuul's post:

Check out Nakuul and Jankee's adorable video - Here

Jankee also shared some adorable pictures with Nakuul flaunting her baby bump. Expressing her happiness, the mom-to-be said, Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all. We’re going to have a souvenir for life and we cannot wait. Our greatest adventure begins!'

Well, even we're eagerly waiting for Nakuul and Jankee's little one to arrive soon. Here's wishing them a hearty congratulations! Are you excited to see glimpses of Nakuul and Jankee's parenthood journey? Let us know in the comment section below.

