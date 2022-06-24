Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh and their son Sufi are all smiles as they pose for family picture

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most talented and stylish actors in the telly world. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans love his acting in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. His pairing with Disha Parmar is appreciated by the audience and their on-screen chemistry is undeniable. Regarding his personal life, the actor is married to Jankee Parekh and he is a father of an adorable son, Sufi. Nakuul and Jankee never miss an opportunity to express love for each other publicly.

This adorable couple fell in love with each other during their college days, and after dating for 9 years, they tied the knot. The duo is also known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. Nakuul frequently posts family pictures along with his toddler son, Sufi. The actor has maintained an active social media presence and regularly treats his fans with amazing posts. Today, Jankee shared an adorable family picture with Nakuul and their son Sufi. Uploading this cute picture, Jankee captioned, "That Us".

The actor and his wife Jankee were recently spotted at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. Nakuul Mehta was awarded, Super Stylish TV Star Male. He looked dapper at the event as he sported an all-over print black suit with white sneakers. His wife was twinning in black as she had draped a stunning black saree with purple flared details. The couple had a gala time in the award show and he had also shared pictures from the event on social media.

Nakuul Mehta's career:

Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including 'I Don't Watch TV' and 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. The actor is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar. Nakuul essays the role of Ram Kapoor, and fans love his on-screen chemistry with Disha.

