Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh’s son Sufi takes internet by storm; Netizens can’t get enough of blue eyed boy

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have been enjoying the best phase of their lives these days. After all, the couple had embraced parenthood early this month for the first time and they had welcomed their son Sufi. And while Nakuul and Jankee are over the moon with the arrival of their little munchkin, the proud parents have finally introduced their darling son to the world with an adorable video and it has taken the social media by a storm.

The video featured a collection of several pics and videos of the seven month old Sufi and the netizens can’t get enough of the baby’s cuteness. Interestingly, Sufi’s golden hair and blue eyes have been grabbing massive attention and the netizens can’t get enough of this munchkin. One of the Instagram users wrote, “OMG! He has got the most angelic face I have ever seen, though also a spitting image of his dad. God Bless you Sufi. Your name resonates your aura. Love love love”. Another user mentioned wrote, “Sufi literally has eyes like shivay singh Oberoi. And he is soo pretty… lots of love @nakuulmehta”.

Another Instagram user commented, “Hi Sufi cutie @nakuulmehta @jank_ee ya’ll made a really damn cute tiny human”. Another one wrote, “Oh my god, he's beaaaauuutttifullll” along with heart emoticons.

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s post about Sufi here:

Meanwhile, Nakuul had made headlines on the professional front as he was roped in to play the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He will be seen playing the role of Ram Kapoor opposite Disha Parmar.

