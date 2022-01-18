Nakuul Mehta lets us inside his low-key bday celebration, seeks forgiveness for not replying to wishes

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors of the television industry. He is getting highly appreciated for his acting in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, in which he is playing the role of a businessman named Ram Kapoor. Apart from this show, he has been part of numerous other TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Dil Boley Oberoi and others. The actor ringed in his birthday on 17th January. He had a very low-key birthday celebration this year as his family is still recovering after contracting the virus a few days back.

Ishqbaaz fame Nakuul Mehta had shared a picture of himself dressed casually with a small brownie cake in front of him. The actor had apologized in the captions for not being able to reply to the birthday wishes and how he has been working relentlessly for past some time. He shared, “That’s just a boy sitting with a candle & a cake asking you for forgiveness if he hasn’t replied to your birthday greetings. He promises to get to each one of them as soon as one humanely can, whilst trying to balance parenting duties, being a once in a fortnight errand runner for the partner and filming a TV series 8 days in a week.”

See post here-

On Nakuul’s birthday, wifey Jankee had shared a series of pictures with him, as they were seen surrounded by multi color balloons. She had also shared a family picture with son Sufi. She wrote, “To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you and love you through every single moment of it all. Happiest birthday baby.”



