Nakuul Mehta or Harshad Chopda; Which actor do you want to see opposite Sanaya Irani in a TV show? COMMENT

Which actor do you wish to see opposite Sanaya Irani in a TV show, Nakuul Mehta or Harshad Chopda? Drop in your suggestions and let us know which onscreen pair is your favourite and why.

When we think of actors who have been missing from our television screens for some time now, three names shine at the top - , Nakuul Mehta, and Harshad Chopda. The three actors are known for their amazing acting skills, bang-on dialogue delivery, and impressive performances. They have been a part of the world of acting and entertainment for many years now, and have carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. Fans love them and are yearning to see them back on the small screen but there's no sign from the actors as to when they're planning to return.

Well, we don't know when that's happening, but we're hoping it happens soon. But, before they make their big comeback on TV, we would want to know with whom would you want to see Sanaya Irani in a TV show with? Is it Nakuul Mehta or Harshad Chopda? Sanaya knows both the actors well and has been quite good friends both the handsome hunks. Also, she has shared the screen at least once with both of them in separate shows, and the actress's chemistry with both Nakuul and Harshad has set the stage on fire.

Remember Sab TV's popular cadet drama Left Right Left? Well, Harshad and Sanaya shared the frame for the first time in that show. While Harshad played the role of Cadet Ali Baig, Sanaya Irani was seen as Cadet Sameera Shroff who joined in the second season of the show. However, their chemistry and banter made many go 'awww', and all saw a fresh pair looking so good together. Dressed in their military uniforms the two looked extremely appealing, and since then fans have been waiting to see them together in a show again.

Nakuul and Sanaya's friendship is not hidden from anyone. The two are best of pals and are often see having a gala time together. However, they have never done a TV show together. Yes, unfortunately, that is the truth. But, only recently, the two starred in a short film together for TTT (Terribly Tiny Tales) and their fans danced in merriment. However, while we all expected them to play a romantic role, the two ended up playing a brother-sister duo for their first venture, but still managed to win hearts with their incredibly magical bond. It has been just some months of the release of their short film and it received an overwhelming response, only making people want to see them more onscreen.

The three have been away from the screen for long, and fans have been requesting them to come back to TV and give them the dose of entertainment that they are craving for. While we wait for them to announce their project, we want to ask you, which onscreen couple do you want to see in a TV show again, is it Nakuul-Sanaya or Harshad-Sanaya? Who's chemistry with Sanaya Irani is magical, Nakuul Mehta or Harshad Chopda? Choose your favorite pair and let us know in the comment section below. Also, don't forget to mention why you think your choice is better than the other pair.

