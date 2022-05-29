Nakuul Mehta is organizing his own Met Gala and it's called 'Mehta Gala'; See his funny PIC

Actor Nakuul Mehta is a part of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar. Nakuul is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh, and the couple has a son named Sufi. Nakuul and Jankee fell in love with each other during their college days. After dating for 9 years, they tied the knot. They are considered among the power couples of the entertainment industry and are also known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. The actor frequently posts family pictures along with his toddler son, Sufi.

Nakuul's Instagram is filled with Sufi's and Jankee's pictures and is a treat to their fans' eyes. Sufi is one of the most-loved star kids on the telly block. Apart from this, Nakull never misses a chance to amuse the audience by sharing entertaining reels and pictures with his fans. Today taking to his Instagram handle the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor dropped a hilarious selfie. Sharing this with his fans he captioned, "MEhTa GALA". In this picture, Nakuul looks shocked as he has a white cloth on his face. This picture of Nakuul has left the fans in splits and they have taken over the comment section and have dropped laughing emojis on his picture. The actor surely knows how to keep up the entertainment quotient.

On the professional front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. At present, Nakuul is busy promoting his digital film along with shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Disha Parmar. Nakuul and Disha have reprised their roles as Ram and Priya in the second season. The show is winning hearts for its bitter-sweet camaraderie with each other.

