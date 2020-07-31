Nakuul Mehta pens hard hitting note to support Hamari Bahu Silk cast & crew over unpaid dues: This is NOT done

Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle to extend his support to the Hamari Bahu Silk cast and crew who have been fighting and struggling to get their unpaid dues from the producers and makers of the show. Here's what Nakuul wrote.

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on everyone. While people are fighting their battle to survive, many actors from the Indian Television industry have come out to share their plight over non-payment of dues. Among them is the cast and crew of Zee TV's show (which is off-air now) Hamari Bahu Silk. The daily soap opera's cast has been requesting to producers for their unpaid dues for a long-long time now. However, their requests are not being heard by anyone.

Recently, the show's lead actor Zaan Khan held a silent protest near one of the producer's homes along with his crew. The actor also opened up that he has 'NO' money left on him to survive in the city (Mumbai) anymore, and if he is not paid his hard-earned money, then he will have to move out from Mumbai and head to his hometown. Zaan and the Hamari Bahu Silk's silent protest grabbed a lot of attention, and several from the Telly world forward to extend their support to them.

Now, Nakuul Mehta also extended his support to Hamari Bahu Silk's cast and crew. The Ishqbaaaz actor took to his Instagram handle to share a screenshot of a media report and penned a hard-hitting note over unpaid dues to the show's cast. Nakuul wrote, '(I) have been following their struggle for a while now. This is NOT done. Absolutely unfair by the producers or makers of the show. In fact, there has to be a mechanism where the network pitches in to find a resolution.'

He continued, 'It is unfair to hold your hands up, especially in a situation like this whilst humanity is fighting a pandemic. The cast and crew of this show deserve what they have worked for.' He tagged CINTAA, the channel Zee TV, and lead actor Zaan Khan on the post.

Take a look at Nakuul's post here:

