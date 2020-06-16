Nakuul Mehta pens a hard hitting note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; Questions the fragility of lives

Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle to pen a heart-wrenching and eye-opening note after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. The actor questioned the norms of life and the increasing competitiveness in the entertainment industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death is still something that the entire country is trying to recover. The young actor's demise has been like a personal demise for many, even his fans who knew adored him for the characters he played onscreen. It was on 14 June 2020 (Sunday) that the shocking news of the 34-year-old actor's alleged suicide at his Bandra (Mumbai) residence. Ever since the news broke out, everyone including his family, friends, colleagues, and fans have been mourning his unfortunate demise.

Social media is bombarded with messages, condolences, and theories behind the drastic step taken by the late actor. It is getting difficult for everyone to fathom what must have happened for the young actor to bid us goodbye so soon and in such a manner. People who have known Sushant personally have expressed their pain and grief on social media, and many have also questioned the norms of society. Among them is Nakuul Mehta, who had a personal touch with Sushant. The Ishqbaaaz actor recently took to his Instagram handle to pen down a hard-hitting note on people's way of life and the increasing competitiveness in the entertainment industry.

Nakuul posed several questions, emphasizing how many of us have lost the real essence of relationships and how the growing competition is depriving us of our dreams. The actor also rightly reflected the fragility of people's lives and the depth of relationships. He also pointed out how there is an increasing need for validation and approval from the gatekeepers of business. The actor said that many of us speak about empathy but often find it difficult to feel it towards people who do not align with their perception of righteousness.

He said that everyone will miss Sushant, and with his demise, we have lost a talent far before his years of glory. On a concluding note, Nakuul said that he hopes people find joy and love from the legacy Sushant has left behind, and we continue to push ourselves to become better versions of what we are.

Read Nakuul Mehta's eye-opening letter here:

