Nakuul Mehta pens his thoughts on the journey of an artiste: Don't let society fool you into self preservation

Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle to share a thought-provoking note on the 'journey of an artiste', and it will leave you startled. Read on to know more.
3982 reads Mumbai
Nakuul Mehta pens his thoughts on the journey of an artiste: Don't let society fool you into self preservation
Nakuul Mehta is one of the finest and most talented actors we have in the Indian Television industry, and there's no denying that fact. With his acting skills, power-packed performance, and handsome looks, Nakuul has captured millions of hearts. He is not only capable of playing versatile roles on-screen, but also knows the art of making the character his 'own.' While everyone is aware and mesmerized with his acting mettle, but there's something else that the handsome hunk excels at. Well, it is nothing else, but pouring his thoughts into words.  

He may be an actor by profession, but he is a prolific writer by heart, and his intriguing 'thought notes' on his social media handle proves his power of writing. Nakuul often pens down his thoughts in a very clear, crisp, engaging manner. Most of his writings are about making the world a better place to live and sharing experiences that will change someone's life for the good. Today, the Ishqbaaaz actor again took to his Instagram handle to share a thought-provoking note of how the journey of an artist should be. He urged people to share, celebrate, and expand whatever they have because they are the sole purposes of living a 'happy life.' 

The Dil Bole Oberoi actor wrote, 'The journey of earning our space in the spotlight to stepping aside and allowing the light to shine others is essentially the journey of an artiste. Don't let society, pop culture, or others fool you into self-preservation.' 

He continued, 'Our light never dims upon sharing, it only expands when you include others and stop making it about yourself. Share with no expectations. Celebrate them for no reason. It is the only reason we are here doing what we do. This is the only way, we expand the realm of our own light.'  

Share. Celebrate. Expand

Well, we must say, that Nakuul is surely spreading the right word with his thoughts. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing him onscreen? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

