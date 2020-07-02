  1. Home
Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij send love to YRKKH's Mohena Kumari Singh for winning COVID 19 battle

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh yesterday revealed that she finally tested negative for COVID-19. Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, and many of her friends from the industry showered her with love. Take a look.
68273 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2020 11:12 pm
After a month-long battle with Coronavirus, Mohena Kumari Singh finally revealed that she has been tested negative. The news of the actress and her family members contracting COVID-19 had left everyone shocked and emotional. Fans had been constantly praying for Mohena and her family to recover from the virus soon. And it looks like the best wishes and prayers of her fans worked, as the latest reports of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress finally came negative. Mohena took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with her fans. 

She posted a smiling picture from the hospital with two doctors covered in PPE costume and penned down a heartfelt note. The actress revealed that she and her family members have finally tested negative after a month of being diagnosed with COVID-19. She expressed her gratitude towards the doctors and all health care professionals who relentlessly worked hard, and helped her family beat this tough phase of their life. The actress looked elated to have won over the deadly virus, and soon her fans bombarded her comment section with wishes. 

Not only fans, but many of Mohena's friends from the Indian Television industry also showered her with love and sent some sweet messages. Among the were Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Nidhi Uttam, and many others, who commented on her post and send love to her. While Rashami and Nakuul commented with heart emojis, Mahhi sent hugs to her. Nidhi wrote, 'Finally. That is such a piece of happy news. Take care.' Mohena's former YRKKH co-star Moshin Khan also posted an Instagram story reacting to her recovery news and said that he is happy to know that she is finally safe.

Take a look at Mohena's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We finally tested Negative of coronavirus... after a month! We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH. Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses , compounders and other medical staff... I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020

A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari) on

Credits :Instagram

