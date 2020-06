Nakuul Mehta recalls fond memories of his debut show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara as it turns 8

8 years to my first foray in Television. 8 years of making indelible bonds with a cast & crew which will forever remain special. 8 years to receiving love which continues to overwhelm. #PyarKaDardHai 18th June 2012 Can be re-discovered on a TV screen near you in its upteen'th re-run on national television. @dishaparmar @manasisalvi @iamniteshpandey @khushwantwaliaofficial @prinaloberoi @alefiakapadia @ @monnikkakhanna @sonalijnaik @sonalinikam31 @buchmehulofficial @vijayendrakumeria @ashleshasavant @modi.rr.rahul @fatemarangila @kritibapna @harshak20 @shivangidesai06 @shrivastav_ashish

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Jun 18, 2020 at 3:53am PDT