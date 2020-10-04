Nakuul Mehta recites a poignant piece by his friend amid the industry being dragged in drug controversy

It is no secret that the entire industry is currently embroiled in the drug controversy which started with 's WhatsApp chat being leaked on a TV channel. After that many names were "leaked" in the media following the Narcotics Control Bureau summoning Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, among others. Choreographer Sanam Johar and actor Abigail Pande were also called in for investigation. Recently, Nakuul Mehta, who has been one of the most vocal celebrities in the present times, took to his Instagram to share a poignant piece by his friend Ajay Singh.

The piece titled 'Phoonkh' interestingly questions the ongoing trials, the role of media in it and the politics around it. "You are not the fourth pillar anymore, that iron you sold long back, like that junkie who pawned off, rvery inch of the bridge he slept on!" it read along with questioning the hyper nationalism debate which has been going on for the past few years. The piece recited in Hindi plays with words to expose the hypocrisy of the entire situation. "You who have smoked out homes, smoked out constitution, humanity, smoked out economy, our democracy, you are the one high on power, and you tell us we are junkies!" he pointed out.

He also emphasised on the fact that unlike others, art, cinema doesn't discriminate amongst religions or caste, if anything, it only brings them together. "We smoked whatever we smoked; What will happen to those who are smoking you?" he asked while concluding.