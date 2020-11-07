Nakuul Mehta relives his love story with wife Jankee Parekh as he announces her pregnancy in an adorable way

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh, who are married for over eight years now, will soon be welcoming their first child together.

The year 2020 might be hard in more than one way, but it is also coming up with some silver linings as well. Adding on to these silver linings, Nakuul Mehta has come with a special surprise for the audience. The Ishqbaaz has made a big announcement about his personal life which has got everyone cheering with joy. Nakuul and Jankee, which are touted to be one of the most adored couples in the telly world, are expecting. Yes! You read it right. The couple will soon be welcoming their first child.

Nakuul made this announcement in the most adorable way. He shared a beautiful video on social media as he relived his love story with Jankee. The video featured their journey as childhood sweethearts, their wedding moments, romantic moments and then the big announcement. The video also featured Jankee’s pregnancy test stick confirming the pregnancy news. Nakuul captioned the video as, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding”. Later, Jankee also gave glimpses of their mushy moments from her maternity photoshoot wherein soon to be mommy Jankee was seen flaunting her baby bump while Nakuul happily posed with her. The maternity glow on Jankee’s face was truly unmissable. In the caption, Jankee wrote, "Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all. we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta. #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents."

Check out Nakuul Mehta's post about Jankee's pregnancy here

Earlier, and Rohit Reddy had also announced the big news of the actress’ pregnancy in a similar way. Interestingly, the couple will also be welcoming their first child soon. Apart from Anita-Rohit and Nakuul and Jankee, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are also expecting. The couple, who are proud parents of two daughters, will soon be embracing parenthood for the second time.

Heartiest Congratulations to the soon to be parents!

