Nakuul Mehta returns to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 set post surgery; Says 'RK 2.0 minus an obscure organ'

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are presently seen playing the lead pair in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The show is getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience and the couple Ram and Priya have a massive fan following on social media. Recently, Nakuul had taken a break from the shoot for a few days as the actor was not well. Nakuul underwent an appendectomy and on 2nd June 2022, he shared his health update and informed fans that he is doing well.

Now Nakuul is all set to resume shooting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, and today, the actor shared a video along with his wife Jankee Parekh, on his social media handle. In this BTS video, Nakuul can be seen reaching the set of the show, getting ready for the shot, and delivering an amazing performance. Sharing this video, Nakuul captioned, "RK 2.0 minus an obscure organ. Playing tonight & every weeknight on your screens at 8" Fans are extremely happy to see Nakuul returning within a short break and have dropped their good wishes for the actor in the comment section.

Click here to see Nakuul's video

On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his college-time girlfriend Jankee Parekh. After dating for 9 years, they tied the knot and are proud parents to a son, Sufi.

Nakuul Mehta's career:

Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. At present, Nakuul is busy promoting his digital film along with shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Disha Parmar.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta reveals why he hasn't switched on TV for the last 2 years after Sufi was born