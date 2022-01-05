Nakuul Mehta reveals COVID positive son Sufi had to be admitted to hospital for a week

Nakuul Mehta, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on 23 December, recently in an interview revealed that his son (COVID positive) was hospitalised for a week. Nakuul, who has resumed work post-testing negative, spoke to Hindustan Times and said that he has been extremely careful for the past one year and eight months. He even said that he avoided unnecessary social interactions and was always a "mask police" on sets. However, the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor added that when he began shooting for his TV show, and somewhere his wife Jankee and he knew that it was a risk.

Nakuul further said, “Jankee and I could deal with our own health but Sufi had a rough week with high fever. He had to be admitted to a children’s hospital for a week. Thankfully, we are all fine. These are anxious times for humanity at large. With the Omicron scare and spike in cases, what one can do is be as careful as you can. Don’t indulge or socialise if possible. It was hard for us as our friends were out and about but when you have a family, you have to be wiser and careful.”

The television actor urges people to be cautious but also feels that life has to go on. He requests fans to get tested as the Omicron variant is “very contagious”.

Earlier, Nakuul’s wife Jankee Parekh had shared a post on social media where she talked about the tough time she had to go through when her son had tested COVID-19 positive. In the post, she also wrote, “Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison.”

