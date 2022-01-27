Nakuul Mehta reveals his favourite activity with son Sufi and wife Jankee; SEE PIC to find out

Calling Nakuul Mehta a doting father won’t be wrong. He always shares pictures, videos of his son, and his Instagram feed is filled with those beautiful moments which explain their bond. Recently, when Sufi had tested positive, he talked about how he felt helpless. Today, the actor has shared a picture on his Instagram stories where he revealed his favourite activity with his wife Jankee and son. It will surely melt your heart as little munchkin looks adorably to him.

In the picture shared by Nakuul, we can see Jankee and his son Sufi relaxing on a swing. Both are chilling and the actor has captioned it as ‘Just some of our favourite things.’ Sufi is wearing a blue colour tee paired with grey colour track pants and Jankee is wearing black colour track pants with a grey colour sweatshirt. Coming back to Nakuul, he is currently seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 playing Ram Kapoor’s role. His chemistry is adored with Disha.

On the actor’s birthday, Jankee had wished, “To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you and love you through every single moment of it all. Happiest birthday baby.”

On the work front, Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

