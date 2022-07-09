Nakuul Mehta reveals his new look in golden ash hair; Fans hail him as ‘Greek God’

Nakuul Mehta, who is presently playing the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is getting lots of appreciation for his acting skills. The actor is quite popular for his talents and fashionable looks. He loves to experiment with his looks and often shares his looks on social media with his fans. The actor recently took his fans by surprise with his look in golden hair and beard look. His fans are amazed by his look and hailed him as a Greek god.

Nakuul shared a photo that features his hair colour golden-brown while the actor lies down on the grass. Nakuul along with the post wrote a hilarious caption, he said “Any resemblance to a person you may follow on the gram or/and is on that idiot box ever so often or someone you secretly stalk is by design. Now leave a comment or they will come after you. P.S. Awaiting Mother’s whatsapp critique in 3..2..1.”

Take a look at the post:

Reena Aggarwal said, “Remember.. this will cost you extra bottle of shampoo.. also let’s wait for what mommy has to say about it”, she added, “Also you could easily achieve this look by borrowing Priya’s wig.. no extra shampoo needed.”

After posting the picture many of his fans said that he looks a lot like a Greek god or they warned him of being scolded by his mom again. Some also were not able to recognize him at first. One of the fans wrote “You just heard from aunty that you should change your hair cute.. Now if aunty see this… You'll really get scolding now…”, another person said “At a first glance, I thought it was a British man” and one more fan commented, “I wonder what your mom says.” A fan joked, “Mr. Camphor!! Angrezi version of Mr. Kapooorrr”, another said Ryan Gosling and Hritik Roshan had a baby!”

The actor is married to Jankee Parekh and they are proud parents of a baby boy Sufi.

