Nakuul Mehta reveals Mickey & Jerry are his favourite TV characters; Asks fans to share theirs

Nakuul Mehta is winning the hearts of the audience from his performance in the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show also features Disha Parmar in the lead role. Well, the romantic drama is getting an overwhelming response from the viewers. Amid this, the actor loves to share updates of his life with fans. He had recently shared a video in which he revealed the first glimpse of his son Sufi. And today he shared his favourite cartoon characters on Television.

He also shared a handsome picture of him and shared emoji of Mickey and Jerry as a caption. In the picture, he is seen wearing a printed shirt paired with brown pants and sneakers. He all smiles as he poses for the camera. Well, he has also asked his fans which are their favourite characters. As soon as he shared the post, fans quickly responded. One of the users wrote, “Micky mouse , Shin chan and Mr. Bean are my top 3 favorite character.” Another wrote, “Mine are doremon and shinchan!”

One of the fans has mentioned that he loved his Shivaay character. Nakuul had essayed the role of Shivaay in Ishqbaaz.

Sharing his son’s video, the actor had written, “Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you. P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do! @babysufim (sic).” In the video, the little munchkin was seen playing around as his parents capture his activity on camera.

