Nakuul Mehta to Rubina Dilaik: Celebrities who tested COVID-19 positive around new year 2022

As the New Year kickstarted, people had various plans to make their year start special by partying with friends or going on trips. But all the plans were spoiled due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 all over the country. The cases in Maharashtra are increasing rapidly and numerous actors have been affected by it. Along with the actors, their kids had also tested positive for the Coronavirus. Here we have listed down the names of some of the popular names, who contracted COVID-19 around the start of the year.

Arjun Bijlani- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner and India’s Super Dancer host Arjun Bijlani tested COVID-19 positive few days back. He has recovered now and shared the news on social media.

Erica Fernades- Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress had also tested positive around the New Year and shared about it on social media.

Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee and son Sufi- Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor had shared on social media that he had tested COVID-19 positive and self-isolated. His wife also recently shared that she and their son Sufi had also tested positive for the virus. She had shared in her post that she had to get Sufi admitted due to high fever.

Mohit Malik’s son Ekbir- Addite Malik had shared a post on social media that her son, Ekbir had tested positive. But both Mohit and her were negative.

Kishwer Merchant’s son Nirvair- The actress took to social media to reveal that her four month old baby had tested COVID-19 positive. Yesterday, the actress took to social media to share that he was doing okay now and wished everyone Happy Lohri.

Rubina Dilaik- She also took to social media as she recently revealed that she had been affected by Coronavirus and had been under medication for the last few days. She has fully recovered now and is taking care of her health.

Vishal Kotian- Bigg Boss 15 fame had shared the news on social media about him contracting COVID-19.

Pooja Gor- The actress has been in self-isolation after being tested positive. She had shared that she felt weak and taking rest.

Nehha Pendse- Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress also tested positive and is taking medication.

Kamya Punjabi- Bigg Boss fame had shared that she had a high fever and was taking rest.



