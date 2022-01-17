Nakuul Mehta’s birthday morning is all about an adorable view of son Sufi; Thanks fans for their wishes

Nakuul Mehta may be one of the biggest stars of Indian Television but off late his son Sufi has been grabbing all the limelight and making it to the headlines after he tested positive for COVID-19. Well, the actor’s wife Jankee took to her Instagram handle to share updates about her son’s health and made sure all her fans stay updated. Well, Nakuul is celebrating his birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner and now he took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his son Sufi chilling in the garden.

In the picture, we can see Sufi lying on a mat that is kept in the garden. He is looking down and playing with a flower kept in front of him. Sharing this adorable picture, Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Birthday mornings look a bit like this now… Complete with hope, a flower, some green grass, an expansive sky full off possibilities and the offspring who reminds you that nothing in the world matters more than kindness & love. Sufi’s Dadda is grateful for all your wishes, messages & calls.” The moment Nakuul shared this picture many celebs took to the comments section to shower love on Sufi and wish Nakuul on his birthday.

Take a look:

On the special day of Nakuul Mehta, his wifey shared a lovey-dovey picture of them along with an amazing caption. In the post shared by Jankee, she has appreciated her husband and wishes him to fulfil all his dreams. She shared in the caption, “To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you, and love you through every single moment of it all. Happiest birthday baby @nakuulmehta.”

