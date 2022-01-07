Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee gives health update of son Sufi and shares adorable PICS

Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh and their 11-month-old baby Sufi tested positive for COVID 19. The actor had shared the news on his Instagram handle. Well, soon his fans started sending them get-well soon messages after learning about Sufi’s health. He was even hospitalised and now the little munchkin is doing better. Jankee today gave an insight into his heath in a long note on Instagram and along with that she also shared adorable pictures.

Jankee wrote, “The last 4 days have been overwhelming to say the least. So many of you have reached out.. friends, family, acquaintances, people I’ve met online, concerned new parents and so many strangers. Thank you for checking in on Sufi and offering your prayers and wishes, all of which we greatly cherish as a family. This reaffirms my belief that we must SHARE. Not just the good part but we must share our struggles, our challenges and our battles. To document them for posterity and look back at them on a day when one may feel hopeless and use this to gather the strength to continue and overcome.”

The post further reads, “But the real takeaway for me is that if even one other person can use this experience to be more cautious, more alert and in times of challenge, derive even an iota of courage or hope through this, then this fight was not just ours. Sufi is getting stronger by the day and is back to being his mischevious and inquisitive self. That’s the beauty about babies, right!! Their resilience and their ability to forget what they have gone through and continue with life like nothing ever happened … I wish I could posses that!”

Take a look at the post here:

Nakuul Mehta dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Fans also wished the little one good health.

