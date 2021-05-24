  1. Home
  2. tv

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh pens emotional post for son Sufi; Says ‘I feel I am reborn’

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh shared her motherhood journey and said that this is the best feeling for her to experience.
2462 reads Mumbai
Jankee Parekh shares a post for son Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh pens emotional post for son Sufi; Says ‘I feel I am reborn’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have welcomed their first child this year. The couple is blessed with a baby boy and has named him Sufi. They have been sharing pictures and videos of him continuously. His wife is always sharing her motherhood journey with fans. Recently, she has penned a long and emotional post for her son and mentioned that how she feels after he has arrived in her life. The actor’s wife said she feels like she is alive and reborn.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “Life has never been better. I feel happiness in my bones. I feel joy like I have never felt before. Pregnancy and Sufi has brought a sense of calm and contentment in my heart. Probably, having a baby was something I was secretly waiting for many many years and now that he’s here I feel I am reborn with a renewed sense of purpose. I feel ALIVE.” She has also mentioned a special gift which the boy has received.

And in the picture, it is visible also. It neon light with Sufi name on it and she said that it is her favourite gift. Recently, the little boy was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia and had undergone surgery.  

Take a look at the picture here:

“They say every object has a memory which takes you back to the person who you associate it with,” she added further. The actor’s wife had also written a long post for her son when he was undergoing surgery and revealed how she prepared him.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh's 2 month old son undergoes surgery; Latter shares ordeal on how she prepared him

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Jankee Parekh Mehta Instagram

You may like these
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh name their baby boy Sufi: You’ve filled our lives & hearts with so much love
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh become proud parents of a baby boy: Grateful and sleepy in equal measures
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh celebrate 9th anniversary by sharing wedding memories; See PHOTOS
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee are 'soaked in love' in their baby shower POSTS; Surbhi Chandna, Disha Parmar love it
Nakuul Mehta and mom to be Jankee Parekh are all smiles as they happily hold hands in a PHOTO
Surbhi Chandna REACTS to Ishqbaaaz co star Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's pregnancy news; See post