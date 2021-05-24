Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh pens emotional post for son Sufi; Says ‘I feel I am reborn’

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh shared her motherhood journey and said that this is the best feeling for her to experience.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have welcomed their first child this year. The couple is blessed with a baby boy and has named him Sufi. They have been sharing pictures and videos of him continuously. His wife is always sharing her motherhood journey with fans. Recently, she has penned a long and emotional post for her son and mentioned that how she feels after he has arrived in her life. The actor’s wife said she feels like she is alive and reborn.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram, she wrote, “Life has never been better. I feel happiness in my bones. I feel joy like I have never felt before. Pregnancy and Sufi has brought a sense of calm and contentment in my heart. Probably, having a baby was something I was secretly waiting for many many years and now that he’s here I feel I am reborn with a renewed sense of purpose. I feel ALIVE.” She has also mentioned a special gift which the boy has received.

And in the picture, it is visible also. It neon light with Sufi name on it and she said that it is her favourite gift. Recently, the little boy was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia and had undergone surgery.

“They say every object has a memory which takes you back to the person who you associate it with,” she added further. The actor’s wife had also written a long post for her son when he was undergoing surgery and revealed how she prepared him.

