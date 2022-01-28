Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee shares a video as they complete 10 years of wedding; Calls it 'A decade of love'

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are among the most adorable couples in the television industry. They were blessed with a baby boy last year, whom they named as Sufi. The duo has now completed 10 years of marriage. To commemorate the event, Jankee has shared a video on social media, in which the couple and their son are seen on a cruise ship. She sung her version of Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan's title track.

Jankee Parekh is a singer and often shares some of her renditions on social media. On the special day, she decided to sing for the love of her life Nakuul Mehta. In the video, the couple is seen enjoying a cruise with their little son, Sufi. The view of the ocean is beyond stunning. Jankee shared in the caption, “A decade of love, laughter, tears, one new human and consent by parents & the Indian Marriage Act later … All I want to sing to you is ‘ Teri leheron mein aakar Aise hum Bahein Le Doobi jaa rahi hai Geheraiyaan hume’ Happy 10 to us”.

See video here: CLICK

Sanaya Irani, Rytasha Rathore, Ira Dubey and many other friends of the couple congratulated them on this post. Talking about Nakuul and Jankee's love story, it was love at first sight for Nakuul Mehta at the age of 18. He saw Jankee at the dance class he enrolled in and knew she was the one. But Jankee had initially friend-zoned him. Later, she realised she had feelings for him and she proposed to him. The couple dated for many years and got married before Nakuul bagged the first show of his acting career. Nakuul is currently seen as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.



Also read- A sneak peek inside the home of childhood sweethearts and new parents Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh