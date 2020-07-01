Nakuul Mehta seems to approve of not just Shaheer Sheikh's new moustache look but his caption too

Shaheer Sheikh shared another photo of his all-new look and well, it seems like Nakuul Mehta fully approves of it. Check out the post and comment here.

Shaheer Sheikh has been keeping his fans entertained online and there happens to be some more of what the actor has to offer. It was recently that she shared his unshaved look and we sure couldn't seem to get enough of it as this was an all new avatar for the actor and fans went aga over it for more reasons than just one. However, it looks like that wasn't it and he has some more new looks to share and today happens to be one such moment.

Shaheer shared a photo flaunting his moustache and while it sure looks like those royal photos, if anything, what also has our attention is the caption and how Nakuul Mehta approves of both, his caption and the photo. In fact, fans also went on to leave a comment on his comment how this is what one 'dostman' would say to the other and it it is every bit sweet for it has the attention of everyone and rightly so.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post and the comment here:

Bohot sahi, dostman! — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 30, 2020

Sweet, isn't it?

Meanwhile, the new promo of Yeh Rshtey Hain Pyaar Ke came out just yesterday and it has left fans excited for they can't wait to see some more of the MishBir chemistry. Both Rhea Sharma and Shaheer were a part of this video and well, while they did go on to talk about just how even though they missed them, they are now back and who knows how early is it going to be?

