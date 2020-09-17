Nakuul Mehta sends birthday love to 'legend' and BFF Sanaya Irani with a goofy throwback picture

Nakuul Mehta wished best friend Sanaya Irani on her birthday in the sweetest way possible, and you will want to see the BFF duo spending time together again. Take a look.

and Nakuul Mehta are one of the most adored BFF's in the Tinselville. The two share a great camaraderie and their bond is one of a kind. The two are often seen hanging around together along with their other friends and setting BFF goals for everyone. Today (September 17), as Sanaya Irani celebrates her birthday, her social media is flooded with good wishes.

From her family to her fans to her friends, everyone is doing all they can to make the beautiful actress feel special. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Sanaya cannot party hard with her friends, but her pals are leaving no stones unturned to make her happy. Nakuul also took to his social media handle to send birthday to his BFF and penned down a sweet note for Sanaya. He shared a goofy throwback picture from one of their parties and poured her with best wishes.

Calling Sanaya a 'legend', Nakuul wrote, Happy birthday legend Irani. May the voice notes never shut up, and the wine glass never be empty.' In the photo, we can see Nakuul's wifey Jankee Parikh, Sanaya's hubby Mohit Sehgal and . The gang seems to have had a gala time together as they are all smiles for the camera.

Take a look at Nakuul's birthday wish for Sanaya here:

Meanwhile, Nakuul and Sanaya shared screen for the first time a while ago, for a short film titled 'Ved and Arya' by Terribly Tiny Tales. Well, do you want to see the BFF duo team up for another project soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

