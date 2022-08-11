Nakuul Mehta sets off to purchase 'Dhaniya' for home on his scooter; Sanjay Kapoor has a demand

Nakuul Mehta is one of the leading names in the telly industry. Presently the actor is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor is very active on social media and often shares intriguing posts with his fans. Apart from his impeccable fashion sense, the actor is also quite popular for his wittiness. The captions of his videos often become viral among his fans. He recently shared a video of riding a scooter, but it’s the captions which is catching everyone’s attention.

In the video shared by Nakuul Mehta, he is seen riding a scooter in the market. He wrote on the post, “When she says ‘Ghar pe dhaniya nahi hai’” and added in the captions, “Baby coming home in 7 and a half…. #DhanyaRunsBeLike”

His wife Jankee Parekh commented, “She who”, Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Mere ghar ke liye bi le Lena @nakuulmehta”. Nakuul’s co-actor, Reena Aggarwal commented, “Hahahhaahhahahahaahaha”.

Fans of the actor are also balling over his video as one commented, “This is me when I mix up in Dhaniya and Pudina and running to get it exchanged...”, another wrote, “The coolest man”. A fan wrote, “Inspired by chef @ranveer.brar ? #priyamitradhaniya”.

On the professional front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

