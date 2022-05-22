Nakuul Mehta shares adorable photo with wife Jankee Parekh; Calls her 'spring' to his 'summer'

Nakuul Mehta, currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's television show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has dropped an adorable photo with his wife Jankee Parekh on social media. The actor often shares romantic moments with his wife and the latest post is too cute for words. The couple can be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose together in this bright picture. While Nakuul looks cool in a casual white t-shirt, Jankee glows in a mustard dress, oozing out some major summer fashion vibes.

Nakuul Mehta's caption for his wife Jankee Mehta reads, "She brings the spring to my summer." Ruchikaa Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, and many other celebrities along with Nakuul's fans have dropped cute comments on this post. Ruchikaa dropped a red heart emoji whereas Drashti, who has earlier worked with Nakuul commented, "Love u guys (sic)" From "sweethearts" to "cuties," fans couldn't stop gushing over this couple and giving beautiful adjectives to them.

Check out the post right here:

Nakuul frequently posts family pictures along with his toddler son, Sufi. His Instagram is filled with Sufi's and Jankee's pictures and are a treat to their fans' eyes. Sufi is one of the most-loved star kids on the telly block. On the professional front, Nakuul is busy promoting his digital film along with shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 with Disha Parmar.

Nakuul and Disha have reprised their roles as Ram and Priya in the second season. The show is winning hearts for its bitter-sweet camaraderie with each other.

On the personal front, Nakuul interacted with Pinkvilla recently and spoke about how he keeps his Sufi from getting overexposed to gadgets. To which, he said, "I don’t have an absolute answer because it would be dishonest to say that now because it will be different when he is going to be 5 or 6. He is a year old now. But both me and Jankee do not encourage any digital screen time at home so we have not switched on our TVs for the last 2 years."

Nakuul and Jankee fell in love with each other during their college days. After dating for 9 years, they tied the knot.

