Nakuul Mehta shares beautiful 'Then and Now' pictures of his wife Jankee on her birthday; Take a look

The Indian Television industry is filled with adorable couples. However, if we have to name the cutest of them all, it has to be Ishqbaaaz star Nakuul Mehta and his wife, Jankee Parekh. The duo has been setting couple goals for everyone for a long time now. From partying together to going to dates and even sharing the household workload, the two are just inseparable. Their comparability and equation are one to watch out for. They keeping sharing beautiful posts for each other on social media and make us go all 'awww'.

And yesterday was just another day to get a glimpse of their amazing chemistry. Well, it was Jankee's birthday and hubby Nakuul was all hearts for his birthday girl. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share some 'Then and Now' pictures of his beautiful wife and it is all things love. Yes, Nakuul shared a childhood picture of Jankee along with some other photos, wherein they are seen getting all romantic. While we couldn't stop staring at Jankee's beauty, Nakuul's heartwarming note for her, swooned us off our feet.

Expressing his unconditional love for her, Nakuul mentioned that he loves Jankee with an ounce of his blood, cells, fibers and 7 octillion atoms. The handsome hunk also thanked her for being his quarantine partner for life and making him a tad bit better every day. Wishing her in the sweetest way possible, Nakuul wrote, 'Happy birthday Janu!' Well, we must say, they surely know how to make their fans mushy with love with their cutesy PDA.

A few hours later, Nakuul also shared a beautiful selfie with Jankee, but it was his caption that caught our attention. Taking a hilarious take on life in lockdown, Nakuul mentioned that the picture was taken after cleaning utensils and mopping the floor. Yes, the actor is doing all the household chores to help his wife and kill time during the quarantine.

Take a look at Nakuul's posts here:

