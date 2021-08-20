Nakuul Mehta shares a glimpse of shooting upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as he waits for pack up

The shooting of the upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has started. The lead actors Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have been sharing glimpses of their shooting. Recently, the actress had shared pictures of her character Priya in the show. And today, the actor treated fans with a video from the set. To note, till now makers have released two promos from the show and it has only increased the excitement among the fans. The romantic drama will start on August 30.

Sharing the video on his Instagram stories, Ishqbaaz actor wrote, "Did anyone say packup yet?" In the video, he is seen getting his hair done. The actor will essay the role of Ram. The other details about his character have not been revealed. Disha will play the role of Priya. The second season will focus on the couple who are in their 30s and are still unmarried. They are poles apart but destiny has planned something else for them. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles.

The new promo video opens with Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta discussing about rains. They are standing on the balcony and looking at the rain. The lead actress complains about the rain saying that it brings dirt, but Nakuul tells her about all the good things that rain brings along with it.

See the screenshot here:

Sony TV captioned it as, “Kisi ke saath naa pasand mausam bhi achha lagne lagta hai... Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain, 30th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par (sic)!”

