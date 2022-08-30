Nakuul Mehta shares a gratitude video with cast and crew as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes one year; Watch

It is a great day for the fans and makers of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as it has completed one year of being on-air today. It is one of the most popular daily soaps currently plying on telly screens. The leads of the show, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, had garnered a massive fan following owing to their impeccable on-screen chemistry. The couple has been given the hashtag Raya by fans. On the special day of the show, Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable video of the whole cast and crew gathered together for celebrations and lip-syncing the theme song.

In the video shared by Nakuul, who plays Ram Kapoor in the show, he is seen along with Disha Parmar, Reena Agarwal, Shubhavi Choksey, and others. The who team is seen miserably trying to lip sync the theme track Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Nakuul shared in the captions, “Wanted to keep it real. It’s a YEAR OF BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2 but we still can’t lip sync it right! However what we do get right.. back at us.. is your love, warmth and beauty Thank you for making us a part of your lives! #365DaysOfBadeAchheLagteHain2.” He also wrote in the video, “Cos only in desi TV serial will everybody get the lip sync right.”

Sneha Namanandi commented, “Bliss”, Alefia Kapadia commented, “Awwww Happy One Year #oneyearofbalh2”, Disha Parmar commented, “This is Happy One Year to all of us!”. Numerous fans of the show dropped heart emojis.

