Nakuul Mehta shares health update post surgery: I've only lost the appendix not sense of humour

Nakuul Mehta is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar. Nakuul has taken a break from the show's shoot as he has not been keeping well and had to be hospitalised. Pinkvilla re-confirmed this news and checked upon Nakuul's health status. A source close to his show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, informed us that he has taken a break from the shoot for a few days and is recuperating. Nakuul underwent an appendectomy and today shared his health update with his fans.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor penned a heartfelt note for his fans and shared his health status. Nakuul writes, "To everyone who reached out..Like Forest Gump would say..'My Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you're gonna get.' We went from celebration to hospitalisation in a span of 24 hours. The first thing which hit me was.. damn, filming is going to be affected but then again can anyone plan life..I'm overwhelmed with all the messages, calls & tweets. It may take me a few days to get to them whilst I regain my strength & pressing need for good coffee.. However, the good news is that we have only lost our appendix & hopefully not our sense of humour! Love & Pride Nox P.S. Grateful to Dr Banka & Dr Raveshia and their teams for holding my gut together!" Sharing this Nakuul captioned, "We are healing"

Nakuul Mehta's career:

On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta's web series, Never Kiss Your Best friend 2 streamed a month ago has been praised by many. The series also features Karan Wahi and Anya Singh in important roles. Apart from that, his short film, Tasalli Se was also released on OTT, which talks about the dynamics of friendship between two male best friends.

Nakuul juggled between his shoots for OTT and TV, and we must say, the actor has excelled in it. Nakuul is a household name because of his interesting body of work. His character Shivaay Singh Oberoi is still talked about and it wouldn't be a shocker if one stumbled upon his dialogues from Ishqbaaz on social media.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh wishes her father on his 70th birthday, shares PICS from the celebration