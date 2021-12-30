Nakuul Mehta shares heartwarming video of facetime with wifey and son as he completes 45 days of quarantine

Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2 actor Nakuul Mehta was diagnosed COVID-19 positive few days back. The actor has been in quarantine since then and has been living separately from his wife Jankee and son Sufi. He has been married to Jankee for 9 years and they had a son in February this year. The actor could not spend time with his family for the last almost 2 months, but with the constant facetime and video calls, he was always in touch with them. He shared a video as he displayed his journey of 45 days of distance from his family.

Nakuul Mehta had shared the video on social media as he feels happy that his 45 days of distance are finally over. He shared a beautiful heartwarming video of his face-timing sweetheart Jankee and baby boy Sufi. He captioned the video, “Finding meaning & happiness through video calls across different time zones, cities & quarantine through the last 45 days We made it @jank_ee @babysufim”. He also added the song, “Kasoor", sung by Prateek Kuhad.

See video here-

The actor is presently playing the role of Ram Kapoor in the popular TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor. His co-lead is beautiful actress Disha Parmar.

The actor started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and has been part of numerous other shows including Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, and others. He has also worked in web series on OTT platforms.



