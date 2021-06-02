Nakuul Mehta shares an important life lesson as he posts PICS holding son Sufi & quotes Khalil Gibran

Nakuul Mehta shares pictures with his son Sufi on Instagram. He has also written an important message for him.

Actor Nakuul Mehta has been over the moon after embracing fatherhood. The actor and singer Jankee Parekh are blessed with a son whom they named Sufi. The new dad rarely appearance on social media with his son, but when he makes it becomes special. His pictures go viral in no time and this time as well, Nakuul has shared pictures but with an important message. He has quoted well-known writer Khalil Gibran's life lesson in his inspiring post.

Under the sky, Nakuul is seen holding his son with a smile. He has not shown his face. He captioned it as "Kahlil Gibran's words have never felt this close as they do today.. 'Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of life's longing for itself. They come through you but not from you, And though they are with you yet they belong not to you'".

Nakuul Mehta has also mentioned that we all should always remember these words as they reflect the truth. Celebrities , Tahira Kashyap, Pooja Gor, and others agreed with him and dropped heart emojis in the caption.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 3, 2021. The couple dated for a long time before they got married. On the work front, Nakuul was last seen in the web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend. He is popular for his role of Shivay in Ishqbaaz.

Credits :Nakuul Mehta Instagram

