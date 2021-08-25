Nakuul Mehta shares motion poster of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Fans say ‘Can’t wait’

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has created a lot of buzz among the masses. The show has been in the news ever since the makers announced it. Already two promos of the show are out. And now the lead actor has shared another motion poster of the show. As soon as he shared the poster, excited fans dropped comments saying ‘can’t wait’. The poster features lead actors and rainy weather.

Sharing the poster on his official Instagram handle, Nakuul wrote, “I'm here after 5 straight graveyard shifts to remind you that we are coming to you in 7 days.” In the poster, the actor is seen holding an umbrella for Disha and he is getting wet. He is enjoying the weather, but the actress is a bit irritated due to the monsoon. Earlier, also in a promo, she was seen pointing out the cons of rains and Nakuul was seen appreciating it.

Fans said they can’t wait for the show to start. One of the users wrote, “Yaaa we r waiting..after ishqbaaz..we want new love history again!!” Another wrote, “Really excited.”

This is the second season of the show. The first season featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. They portray a mature couple's love story. And in the second season, the actors will be seen in their 30s and still looking for their life partner. Nakuul and Disha had worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will commence on August 30.

