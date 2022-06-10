Nakuul Mehta shares a mushy video with wife Jankee Parekh & declares 'he can't live without her'

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are considered among the power couples of the entertainment industry. They are known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. Nakuul and Jankee fell in love with each other during their college days, and after dating for nearly a decade, they tied the knot. Nakuul frequently posts family pictures along with his toddler son, Sufi. His Instagram is filled with Sufi's and Jankee's pictures and are a treat for the fans.

Nakuul and Jankee never miss an opportunity to express love for each other. Speaking of which, today, Nakuul shared a cute clip along with his wife Jankee on his Instagram account. The actor has filmed all their amazing moments and combined them into a video, which plays with romantic audio in the background. Sharing this, Nakuul captioned, "That her" As soon as this video was up on the social media site, fans dropped their lovely comments for the duo. One of the fans wrote, "Couple goal" while the other fan called them "Cuties".

Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2:

Nakuul Mehta is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar. He essays the role of Ram Kapoor, and fans love his on-screen chemistry with Disha.

Nakuul Mehta's career:

Nakuul Mehta started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Apart from these shows, Nakuul has also starred in a web series titled 'Never Kiss Your Best friend 2', which streamed a month ago and has been praised by many. The series also features Karan Wahi and Anya Singh in important roles. Nakuul's short film, Tasalli Se, was also released on OTT, which talks about the dynamics of friendship between two male best friends.

