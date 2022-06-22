Nakuul Mehta shares a romantic post for wife Jankee Parekh as he cutely kisses her; PIC

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are considered among the power couples of the entertainment industry. The duo is also known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. Nakuul and Jankee never miss an opportunity to express love for each other publicly. They fell in love with each other during their college days, and after dating for 9 years, they tied the knot. Nakuul frequently posts family pictures along with his toddler son, Sufi. The actor has maintained an active social media presence and regularly treats his fans with amazing posts.

Today again Nakuul shared a cute picture with Jankee, in which the actor can be seen adorably kissing the love of his life. Both are dressed in casual attire and are surrounded by greenery as they got clicked. Sharing this picture with his better half, Nakuul wrote, "Some of the elements in this photographic evidence may have damaged their nose. Do suggest remedies…" Netizens can't stop gushing over their cute chemistry and have penned the most amazing comments for these lovebirds.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Nakuul was nominated in the category of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star Award (Male)' along with some other popular stylish TV actors such as Sunil Grover, Aly Goni, Shaheer Shaikh, and Parth Samthaan. Amongst them, Nakuul bagged the award of 'Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star Award (Male)'. For the event, the actor made a fashionable appearance along with Jankee Mehta. Nakuul and Jankee were seen twinning in black outfits. The actor looked dapper in his printed black suit, which he paired with white sneakers, and his better-half, Jankee, opted for a black snazzy saree.

Nakuul Mehta's career:

Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including 'I Don't Watch TV' and 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. The actor is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar. Nakuul essays the role of Ram Kapoor, and fans love his on-screen chemistry with Disha.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta is organizing his own Met Gala and it's called 'Mehta Gala'; See his funny PIC