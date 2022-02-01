Nakuul Mehta shows what swag is as he shares childhood PIC; Fans find him ‘Cute’

Nakuul Mehta enjoys a huge fan following on social media. He has been part of many shows and left a mark on fans. Currently, he is seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and his chemistry with Disha Parmar is adored. Apart from this, his Instagram feed is filled with lovely pictures of his wife and son. But today he took everyone by surprise as he shared a childhood picture. Fans were left in shock as soon as he dropped the picture.

Nakuul writes, “SWAG before we knew what the word was.” In the picture, he is seen wearing a shirt and shorts. He is wearing a garland and posing while walking. The actor is looking very relaxed and happy. The picture seems to be clicked at any function happening on the balcony. One of the fans wrote, “Bachpan se mere Mr mehta cute and handsome hai reyy ek dam mast NM.” Another wrote, “Just sweet, elegant, tidy, what is the hour wow?”

Recently, he shared a picture with his wife and wrote, “I just wanted you to comfort me. When I called you late last night you see. I was falling into love. Yes I was crashing into love. Of all the words you said to me. About life, the truth and being free. Yeah, you sang to me. Oh, how you sang to me.”

Take a look at the picture here:

Talking about his show, the current track is focussing on Ram and Priya’s marriage. Vedika is trying to create a misunderstanding between them so that she can marry Ram. But Ram is not interested and has also started developing feelings for Priya.

