Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna send love to Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan as YRKKH returns; Wish Parth recovery

Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna are all geared up to watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as they air fresh episodes starting today.
Mumbai
After a break of over three months, all your favourite shows are set to return today with fresh episodes. Star Plus has arranged for a digital watch party on Hotstar for fans where they can see their favourite actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan interact with Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna among others as they join the duo in watching the first episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post lockdown. 

Both Surbhi and Nakuul have shared videos asking fans to join them at this moment which perhaps everyone was waiting for. They also wished Parth Samthaan, who tested COVID 19 positive, a speedy recovery. The duo captioned, "It’s time for nayi kahaani ki shuruwaat on @starplus. Join me & your favourite stars at the #KomebackSerialsKa celebration at 9:30 PM today to watch #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai together & chat LIVE on @disneyplushotstar All the very best @shivangijoshi18 @khan_mohsinkhan and the entire team of #YRKKH. Also, wishing @the_parthsamthaan complete recovery. Get well soon, champ!"

Meanwhile, Parth confirmed that he did test positive for COVID 19 and is currently in self-quarantine. He tweeted, "Hi guys, I have tested positive for Covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. I am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support, Please be safe and take care!"
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Are you excited to watch the new beginning of your favourite shows?

Credits :Instagram

