Nakuul Mehta takes a dig at all those showing their patriotism by uninstalling Tik Tok

Nakuul Mehta sure knows how to find humour in everything and his latest tweet is going to make you go ROFL. Check it out here.

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta has always been vocal about things he feels aren't normal or when he thinks something does not make sense. Nakuul has the perfect combination of sarcasm and humour and so, he seems to often take the high road and take sly digs at people for things they do. And it looks like he has found the right way to do it yet again because we cannot stop laughing.

Nakuul shared a tweet which said, "I'm installing Tik Tok, finally. So that.. I can UNINSTALL it and feel patriotic." With the ongoing violence between India and the Chinese troops at the border, people have taken to uninstall Tik Tok and in fact, the movement has now upgraded to many breaking their TVs and other devices too. Videos and photos of the same have been doing the rounds and it looks like Nakuul doesn't quite agree.

Check out Nakuul Mehta's tweet here:

I'm installing Tik Tok, finally. So that.. I can UNINSTALL it and feel patriotic. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 17, 2020

Meanwhile, this happens to be just another portrayal of his sense of humour and one where he used it just aptly. We have lost more than 20 soldiers at the border as they fight the Chinese troops and many celebrities have also taken to express their condolences to the families of those martyred. While we are sure he is just as patriotic as any one who has been posting about it, this Tweet has us laughing out loud for now!

