Nakuul Mehta takes a dig at PM Modi's request to light diyas and candles to fight COVID 19 darkness

Here's what Nakuul Mehta has to say about PM Narendra Modi's recent request to India to fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. Read on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning (April 3, 2020) addressed the nation through a video message amid the Coronavirus crisis. He urged the countrymen to switch off the lights at their houses on April 5 at 9 pm. He appealed the citizens to come out on their doorstep or balcony to light a candle, diya, flash, torchlight or mobile flashlight at the said time for nine minutes. Modi requested people to show solidarity and follow the idea to demonstrate a collective will to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi doing so is a token of demonstration of unity and oneness. He was quoted saying, 'There is no bigger force than our conviction and resolve.' He also urged people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period. However, as soon as the message reached everyone, many reacted to the PM's unique idea. One of them is a TV actor Nakuul Mehta. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share his views on Modi Ji's request and went on to take a sly and hilarious dig at it.

Posting two stories on IG, Nakuul wrote, 'We're a cute country. Also, running out to buying 'some essentials' can I buy you some diyas and candles?' In both these stories, Nakuul used the hashtag #CoronavirusPandemic.

Take a look at Nakuul's post here:

Well, the Ishqbaaz star was not alone who took a jibe at PM's request, many social media users also started churning out hilarious memes as soon as PM's video message was over. From calling it an early Diwali celebration to waiting for NASA's picture after the day to bringing back Happydent, the internet broke it in multiple hilarious memes.

Talking about Nakuul, the actor recently shot a for a short film with BFF on TTT. It has received an overwhelming response and people are loving their bond together. However, the handsome hunk has been missing from the small-screen for quite some time now. What are your thoughts on Nakuul's post? Let us know in the comment section below.

