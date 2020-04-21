Nakuul Mehta takes help from Ishqbaaz's Shivaay to explain the importance of sanitisation amid COVID 19

Nakuul Mehta recently shared a meme featuring him as help as Shivaay from Ishqbaaaz to explain the importance of sanitisation after grocery shopping amidst Coronavirus and it's hilarious. Take a look.

Nakuul Mehta fans often call him Shivaay. Well, it is not their fault! The actor portrayed the character with such finesse that its hard for many to take him out of our minds now. Ishqbaaaz bid adieu in March 2019, after a successful span of three years. The show's closure left many fans disheartened. They are yearning to see Surbhi Chandna (Annika) and Nakuul together on-screen again. While we don't know when that's going to happen, but Nakuul took down the memory lane as he missed Shivaay. Don't believe us? His recent post is proof.

Just a few hours ago, Nakuul took to his Instagram handle to share a funny meme about cleaning hands amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. And what's special about it is that he took the help of Shivaay for the same. Yes, Nakuul took a cue from Shivaay to explain the importance of sanitisation after shopping and it will surely leave you in splits. He shared a still from the show, wherein he is seeing lifting his hand in the air showing 'number 2' with his fingers.

In the caption, he wrote, 'Them: Did you sanitise your hands after that grocery run? Him (very matter of fact): TWICE.' He also asked his fans if they get such feelings too. We're literally swooned by the handsome hunk's sense of humour and this is also making us nostalgic. Nakuul has been sharing funny memes for quite some time now, but we think this is the best of all. As soon as Nakuul shared the post, fans went gaga and recalled fond memories of Shivaay Singh Oberoi.

Take a look at Nakuul's witty post here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't Nakuul the perfect combination of smart, handsome, talented and funny? Are you missing Nakuul on the small screen? Let us know in the comment section below.

