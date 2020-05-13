Nakuul Mehta takes a jibe at PM Modi's latest speech; Ishqbaaaz co star Kunal Jaisingh SLAMS him for his views

Nakuul Mehta recently took an indirect jibe at PM Modi's recent speech on Coronavirus and Lockdown 4. However, his views did not go down well with his Ishqbaaaz co star Kunal Jaisingh. Here's what happened.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation yesterday about the Coronavirus pandemic, India's fight against it, and also hinted towards Lockdown 4.0. Modi ji also spoke about how the country now needs to support local produce and pave the way towards becoming self-reliant with the 'Amta Nirbhar Abhiyaan.' For this, he also announced COVID 19 relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crores to. However, looks like Nakuul Mehta was not quite happy with PM Modi's latest speech. The actor, who is known for voicing his opinions without mincing words, took to his Twitter handle to share his views on the speech.

However, the handsome hunk took an indirect jibe at PM Modi's speech and taunted about 'him' not addressing the issues of the migrant workers. Though the actor did not refer to PM Modi directly, many social media users connected his tweet to the speech, assuming that Nakuul is taking a dig at Modi ji. Nakuul tweeted, 'I hate my TV. Missed the part where he spoke about migrant workers.' While some agreed to Nakuul's view, others did not quite like his take.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta turns into Spiderman as he wishes to travel 'Far from home' amid lockdown

And falling in the latter category was Nakuul's Ishqbaaaz co-star Kunal Jaisingh. Yes, Nakuul's tweet did not go down well with Kunal, who replied to his tweet with a supposedly angry clarification. Kunal wrote, 'PMO has an office called finance ministry. Patience is a virtue wait for that ministry to do their job and announce the details. Also hating your TV was a show of yours. So love your TV because you hate TV.' However, Kunal ended his comment on a peaceful saying, 'Love you brother.'

Kunal and Nakuul's tweets garnered umpteen attention. While some took Nakuul's side, others' agreed with Kunal. The tweets are receiving a lot of traction. Users are not only expressing their viewpoint but also re-tweeting them.

Take a look at Kunal and Nakuul's tweets here:

PMO has an office called finance ministry... Patience is a virtue wait for that ministry to do their job and announce the details... also hating your Tv was a show of yours... so love your Tv because you hate Tv ... Love you brother — Kunal Jaisingh (@KUNAL_JAISINGH) May 12, 2020

For the unversed, the two actors played brothers on the Star Plus show. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you agree with Kunal or Nakuul? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×