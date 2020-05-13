Nakuul Mehta takes a jibe at PM Modi's latest speech; Ishqbaaaz co star Kunal Jaisingh SLAMS him for his views
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation yesterday about the Coronavirus pandemic, India's fight against it, and also hinted towards Lockdown 4.0. Modi ji also spoke about how the country now needs to support local produce and pave the way towards becoming self-reliant with the 'Amta Nirbhar Abhiyaan.' For this, he also announced COVID 19 relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crores to. However, looks like Nakuul Mehta was not quite happy with PM Modi's latest speech. The actor, who is known for voicing his opinions without mincing words, took to his Twitter handle to share his views on the speech.
However, the handsome hunk took an indirect jibe at PM Modi's speech and taunted about 'him' not addressing the issues of the migrant workers. Though the actor did not refer to PM Modi directly, many social media users connected his tweet to the speech, assuming that Nakuul is taking a dig at Modi ji. Nakuul tweeted, 'I hate my TV. Missed the part where he spoke about migrant workers.' While some agreed to Nakuul's view, others did not quite like his take.
And falling in the latter category was Nakuul's Ishqbaaaz co-star Kunal Jaisingh. Yes, Nakuul's tweet did not go down well with Kunal, who replied to his tweet with a supposedly angry clarification. Kunal wrote, 'PMO has an office called finance ministry. Patience is a virtue wait for that ministry to do their job and announce the details. Also hating your TV was a show of yours. So love your TV because you hate TV.' However, Kunal ended his comment on a peaceful saying, 'Love you brother.'
Kunal and Nakuul's tweets garnered umpteen attention. While some took Nakuul's side, others' agreed with Kunal. The tweets are receiving a lot of traction. Users are not only expressing their viewpoint but also re-tweeting them.
Take a look at Kunal and Nakuul's tweets here:
PMO has an office called finance ministry... Patience is a virtue wait for that ministry to do their job and announce the details... also hating your Tv was a show of yours... so love your Tv because you hate Tv ... Love you brother
— Kunal Jaisingh (@KUNAL_JAISINGH) May 12, 2020
For the unversed, the two actors played brothers on the Star Plus show. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you agree with Kunal or Nakuul? Let us know in the comment section below.
Some people love to hate their pm....its like a bad habit. But just imagine the other young fellow dealing with the issues in these trying times. It would have been utter chaos.
People hate their PM because their PM is worthy of their hate. Let's talk about your beloved Modi, what has he done? 1. Modi opened new private account "PMcares relief fund" when there is already a government account for such reliefs. What did he open a new private account PMCares fund??? Make that account public and show India what he has done with those donations? Where are all those donations goin? 2. Modi tested disinfectant spray on poor people which is insane and lets say he wanted to test that why didn't he do it randomly including rich people?? 3. It's super easy to announce lockdown without any plan because he and his super rich friends don't have to go begging for money or food, they are loaded and they have servants to go out and buy groceries for them. 4. He cancelled flights without notice and then tripled the train fares. 5. More people are dying from hunger and he's keeping the donations like snake 6. There is no food and shelter for people, what do you want them to do??? Modi tripled the train fares and didn't give them any food and shelter so how would they survive??? they want to go back to their village where they will have some food and roof over their head (hut is still roof) 7. Modi wants poor people so he can show the world how he got rid of slums. Poor people will die and there will be no slums so yeah thats his 8. Farmers are working hard and risking their lives but what has he done for them????? Government buys at low prices
They r back to their hometowns free of cost...the fare was also paid by their respective governments...the company’s they work for if incase its construction were asked to pay them their salaries wat more should PM Modi address regarding this issue?
I agree he would do something like that for riches but whatever it is you shouldn't point on a women's character... Whether she's belongs to poor or rich..
You should come out of your dream and start watching news. Fares were doubled
What world do you live in?? When did it all happen??? ohhh in your dream because nothing like that happened in real life. Your so called Modi doesn't do anything for poor and lets say if he did, he would have said it million times to show the world how great he is. All this drama is for his rich people and their wives with whom he share romantic relations.