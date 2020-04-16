Nakuul Mehta turns into Spiderman as he wishes to travel 'Far from home' amid lockdown

Nakuul Mehta recently photoshopped himself on Spiderman's poster and we're all hearts for our new 'Spidey.' Take a look.

Nakuul Mehta needs no introduction. The actor has carved a special place in the entertainment industry with his commendable acting and performance. He was last seen on TV as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. While we have been missing him on the small screen, Nakuul is making heads turn with his enthralling web series. Yes, the actor is now investing his time on web shows. And we cannot complain because all we want is to watch him, regardless of the medium.

With the Coronavirus lockdown, Nakuul is also staying indoors with his beautiful wifey Jankee Parikh. The much-in-love duo is spending quality time in each other's company. But, the actor as always is also interacting with his fans on social media, by giving them glimpses from his quarantine time. As a loving husband, Nakuul has been helping his wife in all the household chores. From cleaning dishes to mopping the floor to even cooking, Nakuul is sharing the load and learning new skills.

However, just a few hours ago, Nakuul shared a picture on his Instagram handle that will leave you in splits. Well, Nakuul has turned in to Spiderman. Yes, the actor shared a photoshopped poster of Spider-Man: Far From Home, wherein he plays Spiderman. He is hanging from the wall upside down. Just like most of us, it seems like even Nakuul wants to run 'Far from home' amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. But, we have to follow the rules, na?

The handsome actor also had a witty caption for his quirky post. He wrote, "Not releasing Summer 2020.' Well, after seeing him there, most of us are already rooting for Telly world's 'Spideyyyy'. His fans would love to see him play the role someday, but they will surely wait.

Take a look at Nakuul's post here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Nakuul can be a good Spiderman if he ever decides to play the role? Let us know in the comment section below.

