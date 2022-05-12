Nakuul Mehta twins with Jankee Parekh & calls her 'sunscreen' to his sunburn heart; See their mushy PICS

Nakuul Mehta is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 along with actress Disha Parmar. He essays the role of Ram Kapoor and fans love his on-screen chemistry with Disha. Nakuul is married to his college sweetheart Jankee Parekh and the duo is parents of a baby boy, Sufi. Nakuul and Jankee are quite active on their social media handles and their Instagram feed is flooded with beautiful pictures of their little munchkin Sufi.

Nakuul and Jankee are considered among the power couples of the entertainment industry and are also known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, which has kept their romance alive for years. Today, Nakuul took to his Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures with his wife Jankee. In these pictures, Jankee looks gorgeous as she is dressed in a navy blue saree. Also, we can see Nakuul sporting an all-black look as he poses along with Jankee. Nakuul captioned it as, "The sunscreen to my sunburnt heart" Fans drop the adorable comments on this post.

Nakuul and Jankee never miss any opportunity to appreciate each other. On the actor’s birthday, Jankee had wished Nakuul with the sweetest message. She wrote, “To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you and love you through every single moment of it all. Happiest birthday baby.”

On the work front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

