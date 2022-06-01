Nakuul Mehta undergoes surgery, takes break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shoot

Nakuul Mehta, currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has not been keeping well and had to be hospitalised. The actor underwent an appendectomy and has taken a break from his show's shoot. There were reports of the actor pausing his professional commitments due to his health status. Pinkvilla re-confirmed this news and checked upon Nakuul's health status. A source close to his show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, informed us that he has taken a break from the shoot for a few days, and is recuperating.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to take a leap

Talking about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show is taking a leap and a new storyline will be introduced. Nakuul essays the role of Ram Kapoor - a flourished businessman. While Nakuul hasn't been shooting, his onscreen partner, Disha Parmar aka Priya, was on the sets today, shooting her sequence.

Nakuul Mehta's professional commitments

On the professional front, Nakuul Mehta's web series, Never Kiss Your Best friend 2 streamed a month ago has been praised by many. The series also features Karan Wahi and Anya Singh in important roles. Apart from that, his short film, Tasalli Se was also released on OTT, which talks about the dynamics of friendship between two male best friends. Nakuul juggled between his shoots for OTT and TV, and we must say, the actor has excelled in it. Nakuul is a household name because of his interesting body of work. His character Shivaay Singh Oberoi is still talked about and it wouldn't be a shocker if one stumbled upon his dialogues from Ishqbaaz on social media.

Nakuul Mehta as a father

Nakuul is often seen enjoying his time with baby Sufi and his Instagram is filled with cute father-son moments. Talking about how he keeps his son away from gadgets, Nakuul had earlier told Pinkvilla, "I don’t have an absolute answer because it would be dishonest to say that now because it will be different when he is going to be 5 or 6. He is a year old now. But both me and Jankee do not encourage any digital screen time at home so we have not switched on our TVs for the last 2 years."

While the actor heals, we pray for his speedy recovery.

