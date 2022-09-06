Nakuul Mehta wears kurta pajama and poses with an old, rustic cycle; Girl fans fall for his smile

Nakuul Mehta is among the most popular names of the telly industry, who has been winning hearts with his acting skills. The actor has not only proved his mettle in acting but is regarded among the most stylish men of the entertainment industry. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her unique fashion sense and style statement. The actor recently shared pictures in kurta pyjamas as he rides a cycle in old part of the city.

In the post shared by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 lead Nakuul Mehta, he is seen giving an old school vibe with a white kurta pyjama. He is seen in a very old street of Mumbai and standing beside an old bicycle. He is also seen riding it in one of the pics. He joked in the captions, “Ma वाहन better than yours वाहन साथी @horilhumad.”

See post here-

On the 49th birthday of Ram Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, who plays Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, posted a quirky birthday wish for him. He shared a picture of Ram Kapoor on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday OG Boss Man of Television" with a fire emoji and tagged him. Nakuul is known for his witty captions and his Instagram story section is a delight to watch.

Talking about the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, it completed a year of being on-air on August 30. It is one of the most popular second seasons of a popular show, currently on telly screens. The leads of the show, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have garnered a massive fan following owing to their impeccable on-screen chemistry. The couple has been given the hashtag Raya by fans. On the special day of completing a year, Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable video of the whole cast and crew gathered together for celebrations and lip-syncing to the theme song.

Also read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta has a quirky birthday wish for 'OG' Ram Kapoor; Read