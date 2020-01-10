Nakuul Mehta wishes Drashti Dhami on her birthday in the cutest way possible; Calls her 'Superstar of TV'

As Drashti Dhami turns a year older today, bestie Nakuul Mehta shares sweet and funny message for her. Take a look.

When it comes to proving to be the best best-friend, no one can do it better than Nakuul Mehta. The Ishqbaaaz actor has time and again proved his loved for his near and dear ones. And today as his bestie turns a year older, it is no different. Nakuul and Drashti share an amazing bond, and their chemistry proves it all. They're one of those pals that have been besides each other in ups and downs. And as Drashti celebrates her special day today, Nakuul has not forgotten to shower with beautiful actress with his love and pampering.

He took to his Instagram account to share some awe-inspiring pictures with the Madhubala star. But, what won our hearts, was the cute and sweet post that he penned down for her. Calling her the 'Original Superstar of Indian Television Industry', Nakuul reminiscenced his journey with her. He went down the memory lane and recalled the times of their struggle and success together. The Dil Boley Oberoi star also joked around that he is going to tell their story to his children. Expressing his love for her, he added that she has been the best one for him. Not only this, flaunting his notorious and witty side, Nakuul shared a series of goofy pictures with interesting hashtags that will leave surely tickle your funny bones.

Take a look at Nakuul's cute wish for Drashti here:

Well, don't we all crave for such a best-friend in our life? Aren't they the cutest? What are your thoughts on their adorable bon? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Drashti Dhami Birthday Special: Check out THESE selfies of the talented and stunning star



Credits :Instagram

Read More