Nakuul Mehta wishes Drashti Dhami with throwback picture; Says ‘Not much has changed in all these years’

Popular television actress Drashti Dhami rings in her birthday on 10th January. The actress became popular due to her role in the show Madhubala. Drashti and Nakuul Mehta have been close friends for quite a long time. The duo had met at a very initial stage of the acting career and since then, their friendship is known in the entertainment industry. On the birthday of the actress, Nakuul Mehta had shared a then and now picture with Drashti as he sent her birthday wishes.

In the post shared by Ishqbaaz actor, he has shared a throwback picture with Drashti Dhami, where both are in colourful costumes. In another picture, they are seen hugging each other, in a relatively newer click. He shared in the caption, “I grew a moustache. She still has curls. Not much has changed in all these years.. Happy birthday @dhamidrashti P.S. Swipe left to the good part”.

Fans and celebs dropped comments on the post, including his wife Jankee. Vahbiz Dorabjee commented, “Omg so cute Happpy Birthday baby @dhamidrashti”.

Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee and son Sufi had tested COVID-19 positive few days back and had been under medication. Nakuul had been in quarantine and his wife had to take care of their baby in hospital. Recently, their son completed 11 months and Nakuul had shared an adorable picture with his son as he captioned, “We are 11 months young today 11 months of giggles, laughters, tears, soiled diapers, sleepless nights & infinite joy!”

